3 arrested after break and enter at Peterborough residence: police

Three Peterborough men are facing charges after a break and enter at a residence in the city on Wednesday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about suspicious activity at a vacant home. Police did not disclose the address.
Officers discovered an open window, broken back door, and damage throughout the residence. A search of the home located two suspects.
Police also deployed police service dog Gryphon to assist in the search and a third suspect was found.
Three men — ages 23, 36 and 42 — were charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence.
The 23-year-old was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order and with an undertaking.
All three were held in custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Thursday.
