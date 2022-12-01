Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested after break and enter at Peterborough residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 12:34 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested three men following a break and enter at a residence on Nov. 30. Global News Peterborough file

Three Peterborough men are facing charges after a break and enter at a residence in the city on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about suspicious activity at a vacant home. Police did not disclose the address.

Read more: 1 arrested, 1 sought following Lakefield Road business break-in: Peterborough County OPP

Officers discovered an open window, broken back door, and damage throughout the residence. A search of the home located two suspects.

Police also deployed police service dog Gryphon to assist in the search and a third suspect was found.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Three men — ages 23, 36 and 42 — were charged with breaking and entering a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old was additionally charged with failure to comply with a probation order and with an undertaking.

All three were held in custody and are scheduled to make court appearances in Peterborough on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'York Regional Police warn of rise in break-and-enters'
York Regional Police warn of rise in break-and-enters
Peterborough Police ServiceBreak And EnterPeterborough crimeBreak Inresidential break-and-enterresidential break-inGryphon
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers