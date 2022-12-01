Menu

Canada

Woman hit by pickup truck in her driveway dies in hospital, York police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 11:53 am
A York Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News

A woman who was hit in her driveway by a pickup truck that veered off a York Region road Wednesday afternoon has died in hospital, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews responded to the area of Davis Drive and Highway 48 in Whitchurch-Stouffville around 3:20 p.m.

Police said a blue GMC Sierra truck went off the road and hit a 76-year-old woman who was in her driveway.

She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Read more: Driver, pedestrian injured after pickup truck veers off road in York Region: police

The driver, a 66-year-old Uxbridge man, stayed at the scene.

He suffered minor injuries.

Police haven’t said what may have led to the collision.

They’re now appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has video footage of the collision or driving habits before the incident to come forward.

