Economy and identity: Quebec premier delivers inaugural speech of 43rd legislature

Quebec Premier François Legault says his focus for the next four years will be to reverse the decline of French in Montreal and to expand Quebec’s economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Legault is delivering his inaugural speech to the legislature Wednesday, almost two months after his Coalition Avenir Québec was re-elected with a large majority.

He started his address, the equivalent of a throne speech, by invoking the legacy of Samuel de Champlain, the French colonist who founded Quebec City more than 400 years ago.

Legault says Champlain and the leaders that followed endowed Quebecers with a developed, radiant nation, adding that his government has the responsibility to make sure “this beautiful francophone nation” continues.

He says the French language is the foundation of Quebec and his objective is to stop what he called the decline of the language, particularly in Montreal.

Legault also boasted that Quebec emits significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions per capita than the rest of the continent and said the fight against climate change should not interfere with the mission to increase Quebec’s wealth.

“Quebec emits 50 per cent greenhouse gases per capita compared with the rest of North America. We have to go longer and faster (to cut emissions) but we also have to co-ordinate that with our goal to eliminate the wealth gap.”