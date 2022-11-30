Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Economy and identity: Quebec premier delivers inaugural speech of 43rd legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2022 4:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec Premier François Legault unveils 30 member Quebec cabinet after big election win'
Quebec Premier François Legault unveils 30 member Quebec cabinet after big election win
Legault unveiled his new cabinet on Thursday, which includes mostly familiar faces from his party’s first mandate and a handful of newly elected members. Newcomers entering cabinet include former Parti Québécois cabinet minister Bernard Drainville in education and Kateri Champagne Jourdain, the first Indigenous woman elected to the national assembly, as employment minister. Olivia O'Malley has more from Quebec City – Oct 20, 2022

Quebec Premier François Legault says his focus for the next four years will be to reverse the decline of French in Montreal and to expand Quebec’s economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Legault is delivering his inaugural speech to the legislature Wednesday, almost two months after his Coalition Avenir Québec was re-elected with a large majority.

He started his address, the equivalent of a throne speech, by invoking the legacy of Samuel de Champlain, the French colonist who founded Quebec City more than 400 years ago.

Read more: Parti Québécois still refusing ‘humiliating’ oath to King as Quebec legislature resumes

Legault says Champlain and the leaders that followed endowed Quebecers with a developed, radiant nation, adding that his government has the responsibility to make sure “this beautiful francophone nation” continues.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He says the French language is the foundation of Quebec and his objective is to stop what he called the decline of the language, particularly in Montreal.

Legault also boasted that Quebec emits significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions per capita than the rest of the continent and said the fight against climate change should not interfere with the mission to increase Quebec’s wealth.

“Quebec emits 50 per cent greenhouse gases per capita compared with the rest of North America. We have to go longer and faster (to cut emissions) but we also have to co-ordinate that with our goal to eliminate the wealth gap.”

Quebec politicsFrancois LegaultCoalition Avenir QuebecCAQGreenhouse Gas EmissionsQuebec economyQuebec National Assemblyquebec premierLanguage PoliticsIdentity PoliticsQuebec IdentityQuebec wealth
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers