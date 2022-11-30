Menu

Blowing snow warning issued for Perth, Huron, Wellington, Dufferin counties

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 3:17 pm
A person crosses Ellicott Street as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. View image in full screen
A person crosses Ellicott Street as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Environment Canada issued a blowing snow warning on Wednesday for much of the northern areas surrounding Waterloo Region and Guelph.

The agency’s warning for Perth, Huron and Dufferin counties as well as the northern portion of Wellington County indicates that the areas should expect to see strong winds from the west which will blow snow in the area into Thursday morning.

Read more: Environment Canada warns of strong winds for Waterloo Region, Guelph on Wednesday

It also issued a special weather statement for those areas as well as Waterloo Region and Guelph which warned of high winds beginning on Wednesday afternoon.

Those winds, which are expected to gust up 80 km/h, will combine with lake effect flurries to potentially create low visibility for areas around Lake Huron.

Read more: Ottawa pledges $1.6B to improve infrastructure as part of new climate strategy

The nasty weather is expected to last into Thursday morning when the flurries and winds should weaken, according to Environment Canada.

The agency warns that travel could be hazardous in some areas due to the potential for low or zero visibility. Drivers should be prepared to deal with changing road conditions and warns people not to tailgate.

