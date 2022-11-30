Police charge 2 people in separate knife incidents in Guelph

The Guelph Police Service has made a pair of arrests involving the use of knives in a threatening manner.
The first incident happened on Monday at around 3:50 p.m. when two women were seen on a Guelph Transit bus in a verbal argument.
Investigators say the women knew each other, and the argument escalated to a point where one of them pulled out a knife and pointed it at the other.
They say a passenger on the bus intervened and was able to disarm the individual.
A 40-year-old woman from Guelph was charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and three counts of breaching court orders.
The second incident occurred Tuesday at a business on Woodlawn Road West just before 5 p.m.
Investigators say a loss prevention officer spotted a man walking out of the store with merchandise that wasn’t paid for.
They say the officer confronted the man, who then pulled out a knife toward the officer.
Police arrested the man and recovered the merchandise and knife.
A 33-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft, obstructing police and two counts of breaching probation.
Both individuals will have bail hearings on Thursday.
