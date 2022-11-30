Hamilton firefighters battle flames from gas leak at Stoney Creek townhome complex

Send this page to someone via email

A natural gas fire at a townhome complex in Stoney Creek kept firefighters busy Tuesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, residents in 27 Hamilton townhomes were still waiting for gas to be turned back on following the multiple-alarm blaze.

Hamilton fire say they were alerted to the incident at 34 Dynasty Ave. near Highway 8 around 3:30 p.m., which turned out to be a blaze ignited by a gas leak

Enbridge stepped in and turned off the gas line to help extinguish flames but not before they spread to a nearby fence and deck.

Residents were evacuated amid the fire. There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters say a construction crew was working in the area at the time of the incident.

However, the exact cause and estimated cost of damage estimate have not yet been released.