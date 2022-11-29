6 charged after unlicensed Toronto dispensary sells magic mushroom, cannabis products: police

See more sharing options

Six people are facing charges after officers executed a search warrant at an unlicensed Toronto business that sold magic mushroom and cannabis products, police say.

Toronto police said they became involved in a drug investigation on Nov. 13 regarding 1Tonamara, located in the area of Fort York Boulevard and Capreol Court.

Police said the business was unlicensed, not regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, and was selling cannabis and psilocybin (magic mushroom) products.

Officers were granted and executed a search warrant at the address on Nov. 28.

Police said they seized “a large quantity of cannabis in a dried form, pre-rolled joints, oils, hash and edibles, as well as psilocybin in a chocolate bar form.”

A “small quantity” of proceeds of crime was also allegedly seized.

Six individuals were each charged with possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of selling and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

They’re scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1, 2023.