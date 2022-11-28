Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mohawk Council of Kahnawa:ke taking Ontario to court over changes to online gaming

By Sharif Hassan The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 6:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Concern surrounds the launch of online casinos in Ontario'
Concern surrounds the launch of online casinos in Ontario
RELATED: With the launch of iGaming on the horizon, advocates are speaking out about what they say could have detrimental effects on bricks and mortar casinos and first nations communities. Frazer Snowdon has more – Mar 22, 2022

An Indigenous council is taking the Ontario government to court over changes made to online gaming.

In a notice of application filed Monday against iGaming Ontario and the Attorney General of Ontario, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawa:ke alleges the changes are “illegal and unconstitutional” and leading to “significant” revenue loss to its community.

The Mohawks of Kahnawa:ke are part of the Mohawk Nation stretching through parts of Quebec, Ontario and the northeastern United States, and the council behind the legal action is the elected organization that provides governmental services to community.

Kahnawa:ke has been licensing online gaming for 25 years, and the council argues its subsidiary — Mohawk Online Limited — is now shut out of the Ontario gaming market because it has not submitted to the new provincial gaming framework.

Read more: AGCO establishes Oct. 31 deadline for sports betting operators

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of the Attorney General said it was reviewing the notice of application. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Trending Now
Trending Now

IGaming Ontario, the provincially regulated online gaming market, was launched in April, making Ontario the first jurisdiction in Canada to allow people to wager on casino games, sporting events and other gambling activities through online websites and smartphone apps from registered third-party operators.

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawa:ke argues iGaming Ontario cannot conduct or manage gaming that is taking place on private operators’ sites.

The council says the decision to take iGaming Ontario and the Attorney General of Ontario to court was a “last resort.”

“Ontario’s actions are causing a significant loss of important revenues for our community,” Ratsenhaienhs (elected council chief) Mike Delisle, Jr., wrote in a news release.

“Until these actions were taken, we were operating legally, safely and successfully across Canada. To be shut out of Ontario — by far the largest province in Canada — will have devastating effects on a source of income that has supplemented programs and services in our community for the last two decades.”

Read more: Report states sports betting in Ontario produced $162 million in revenues

The MCK said it is concerned the province’s changes to online gaming “disregards the expertise and the rights of First Nations to operate and regulate safe and responsible gaming.”

Story continues below advertisement

“MCK has facilitated, conducted, and safely regulated gaming activities on behalf of the Mohawks of Kahnawake for decades,” it wrote. “This new regime ignores their expertise in the gaming sector, and will result in the loss of significant revenue to the community of Kahnawake.”

Ontario politicsFord governmentiGamingigaming OntarioMohawk NationMohawk Online LimitedMohawks of Kahnawa:ke
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers