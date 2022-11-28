Revenue shortfall could force STM to reduce bus service

Send this page to someone via email

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) could be forced to reduce bus service next year due to a $77.7-million shortfall.

Officials at the transit agency warn that without the additional funds, some buses on certain lines may be running less frequently.

“We need to find a solution to that funding problem because we don’t want to cut the service,” Éric Alan Caldwell, the STM president, said at a press conference.

The STM relies heavily on subsidies from the L’autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) — the organization that oversees all public transit in Greater Montreal. But the STM is still short $77.7 million for 2023.

“Buses have to keep running, metro needs a good level of service so we need to find a solution,” Caldwell said.

Many users are concerned about the potential for any cuts in service.

“I don’t understand, they say, ‘Use public service, use public service,’ and they’re going to cut it,” Herbert Tille, a visitor from Vancouver using a Montreal STM bus, told Global News.

The STM released its 2023 budget projecting to spend $1.7 billion, an 8.2 per cent increase compared with last year.

The agency also projects that ridership will remain 30 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

“They say, ‘Take public transportation,’ but then it’s just contradicting to remove funds toward it,” Elliotte Comptom told Global News.

STM officials are still hoping to make up the fiscal shortfall to maintain the current level of service.