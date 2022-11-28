Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Revenue shortfall could force STM to reduce bus service

By Timothy Sargeant Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 5:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Service cuts to Montreal public transit on the horizon'
Service cuts to Montreal public transit on the horizon
WATCH: In this era when many government officials are warning about the consequences of climate change, concerns are growing that not enough people are using public transit. Ridership in Montreal remains well below the pre-pandemic levels and the STM is anticipating it will lose tens of millions of dollars in revenues in 2023. As a result, transit users can expect to see fewer city buses running on some routes. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) could be forced to reduce bus service next year due to a $77.7-million shortfall.

Officials at the transit agency warn that without the additional funds, some buses on certain lines may be running less frequently.

“We need to find a solution to that funding problem because we don’t want to cut the service,” Éric Alan Caldwell, the STM president, said at a press conference.

Read more: Montrealers 65 and over to get free public transit starting in July 2023

The STM relies heavily on subsidies from the L’autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) — the organization that oversees all public transit in Greater Montreal. But the STM is still short $77.7 million for 2023.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Buses have to keep running, metro needs a good level of service so we need to find a solution,” Caldwell said.

Story continues below advertisement

Many users are concerned about the potential for any cuts in service.

“I don’t understand, they say, ‘Use public service, use public service,’ and they’re going to cut it,” Herbert Tille, a visitor from Vancouver using a Montreal STM bus, told Global News.

Read more: Montreal buses struggling to be on time, data shows

The STM released its 2023 budget projecting to spend $1.7 billion, an 8.2 per cent increase compared with last year.

The agency also projects that ridership will remain 30 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

“They say, ‘Take public transportation,’ but then it’s just contradicting to remove funds toward it,” Elliotte Comptom told Global News.

STM officials are still hoping to make up the fiscal shortfall to maintain the current level of service.

BudgetPublic TransitSTMBusesServiceRidershipARTMmetros
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers