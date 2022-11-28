Free two-hour holiday street parking offered for shoppers at select locations across Hamilton

See more sharing options

Free two-hour parking is now available for holiday shoppers in a number of areas across Hamilton for the next month.

The perk goes until Dec. 24th for those shopping at local small businesses in designated business improvement areas (BIAs) across the city.

BIAs offering the incentive include:

Ancaster BIA

Barton Village BIA

Concession Street BIA

International Village BIA

King Street West BIA

Ottawa Street BIA

Locke Street BIA

Westdale Village BIA

Meanwhile, Hamiltonians can take advantage of free two-hour parking in an area of downtown from West Avenue to Queen Street, Hunter to Cannon, and also James Street from Charlton to Barton.

Enjoy free Pre-Holiday parking this season! Two-hour street parking is free between November 24 and December 24 in participating BIAs and all Dundas municipal lots are free between December 1 – 31. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/snvwZe0HLu — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) November 24, 2022

Dundas Municipal lots are also free between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31.

“All parking and stopping regulations must be obeyed at all times,” the city said in a release.