Free two-hour holiday street parking offered for shoppers at select locations across Hamilton

Free two-hour parking is now available for holiday shoppers in a number of areas across Hamilton for the next month.
The perk goes until Dec. 24th for those shopping at local small businesses in designated business improvement areas (BIAs) across the city.
BIAs offering the incentive include:
Ancaster BIA
Barton Village BIA
Concession Street BIA
International Village BIA
King Street West BIA
Ottawa Street BIA
Locke Street BIA
Westdale Village BIA
Read more: Dedicated cold and flu clinic set to open in downtown Hamilton, Lime Ridge vax clinic to close
Meanwhile, Hamiltonians can take advantage of free two-hour parking in an area of downtown from West Avenue to Queen Street, Hunter to Cannon, and also James Street from Charlton to Barton.
Dundas Municipal lots are also free between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31.
-
Airbnb plans to fix cleaning fees. A look at how that would work
-
Canada to bring home over US$10M from FIFA after World Cup performance
“All parking and stopping regulations must be obeyed at all times,” the city said in a release.
Comments