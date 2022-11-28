Lawn mower thrown and man stabbed in Saskatoon altercation

The Saskatoon Police Service said a 34-year-old man is facing charges after another man was stabbed on Sunday night.
Officers said police arrived around 8 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Avenue T South and found a 52-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
Police said the victim reported an altercation with a 34-year-old man that resulted in a lawn mower being thrown at the victim and a 54-year-old woman who was hit.
The victim added that the man then stabbed him, police say.
Saskatoon police arrested the 34-year-old and said he faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and mischief.
