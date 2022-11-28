Menu

Crime

Lawn mower thrown and man stabbed in Saskatoon altercation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 12:28 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service said a man is facing charges after a dispute that turned into aggravated assault. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service said a man is facing charges after a dispute that turned into aggravated assault. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service said a 34-year-old man is facing charges after another man was stabbed on Sunday night.

Officers said police arrived around 8 p.m. at a home on the 400 block of Avenue T South and found a 52-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

Read more: Saskatoon police make arrest in Exhibition bear spray incident

Police said the victim reported an altercation with a 34-year-old man that resulted in a lawn mower being thrown at the victim and a 54-year-old woman who was hit.

The victim added that the man then stabbed him, police say.

Saskatoon police arrested the 34-year-old and said he faces charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and mischief.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Police plan to expand body camera pilot project'
Saskatoon Police plan to expand body camera pilot project
