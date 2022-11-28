Kelowna piano teacher headed to court on allegations of sexual assault of student

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna piano teacher who is accused of sexually assaulting one of his young students will go to trial next March.

Neil Nein-Nein Wong, 54, will face charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in court on March 16 and 17, 2023.

When he was charged last April, RCMP said allegations against Wong came from a student he taught piano to over an eight-month period in 2021.

RCMP officers were concerned that there might be more victims due to his access to youth and issued a plea for people who may have been victimized to come forward. Wong, in the meantime, was released from police custody on strict conditions to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 for any reason, RCMP said.

No new charges appear on the court list since that time.

Wong was employed as a music teacher at Kelowna Secondary School.

He has since lost his teacher’s licence due to 2014 allegations of voyeurism related to a student.