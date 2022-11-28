Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Kelowna piano teacher headed to court on allegations of sexual assault of student

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 3:13 pm
Kelowna piano teacher Neil Nein-Nein Wong was arrested after . View image in full screen
Kelowna piano teacher Neil Nein-Nein Wong was arrested after .

A Kelowna piano teacher who is accused of sexually assaulting one of his young students will go to trial next March.

Neil Nein-Nein Wong, 54, will face charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in court on March 16 and 17, 2023.

When he was charged last April, RCMP said allegations against Wong came from a student he taught piano to over an eight-month period in 2021.

Read more: Kelowna piano teacher focus of RCMP sexual assault investigation

RCMP officers were concerned that there might be more victims due to his access to youth and issued a plea for people who may have been victimized to come forward. Wong, in the meantime, was released from police custody on strict conditions to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 for any reason, RCMP said.

No new charges appear on the court list since that time.

Wong was employed as a music teacher at Kelowna Secondary School.

He has since lost his teacher’s licence due to 2014 allegations of voyeurism related to a student.

