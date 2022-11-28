Menu

Economy

Alberta-based E3 Lithium gets $37M from feds to support oilfield lithium extraction

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2022 11:26 am
E3 Lithium, an Alberta-based company aiming to extract lithium from the province's old oilfields, has received $37 million from the federal government. View image in full screen
An Alberta-based company aiming to extract lithium from the province’s old oilfields has received $37 million from the federal government.

E3 Lithium has developed a technology to extract lithium, a light metal used to make EV batteries, from oilfield brines.

Read more: Imperial Oil signs deal with E3 Lithium to advance pilot project in Alberta’s historic Leduc oilfield

E3 Lithium has already drilled test wells within Alberta’s historic Leduc oilfield region. It aims to have a field pilot project up and running next year.

Imperial Oil Ltd. has also invested in E3 Lithium and is providing technical and development support for the company.

Read more: Lithium well a ‘gamechanger’ for energy transition in Alberta

The federal government has identified lithium as a focus of its $3.8-billion, eight-year critical minerals strategy.

The goal is to create a domestic supply chain for electric vehicles, boosting the economy while tackling greenhouse gas emissions at the same time.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

