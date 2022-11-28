Van full of people attempt armed robbery on pedestrian in Cambridge: police

A person was walking down the road in Cambridge when a car full of people pulled up and attempted to rob the victim with a gun, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say that once the vehicle pulled up alongside and one of the four occupants flashed the gun, the victim fled on foot to safety.
The suspects, who were said to be driving a dark blue or black, loud, early 2000s Toyota van, failed to get any personal property from the victim.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
The incident occurred near Southwood and Wedgewood drives at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Police say the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
