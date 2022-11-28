Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Protesters gather at Kingston city hall to object Bill 23

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 12:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Bill 23'
Bill 23
Protesters gathered in front of Kingston city hall to oppose Bill 23

Environmental activists, among them the founder of Turtles Kingston, Mabyn Armstrong, gathered Sunday morning in Confederation Park, along with local politicians and citizens, to voice their displeasure with Bill 23.

Armstrong calls the legislation “Devastating.”

“We’re going to lose something that we can’t get back,” Armstrong says.

The “something” is the wetlands that she says the province won’t have anymore as a result of Bill 23.

Read more: Cities protest ‘staggering’ losses Ford government’s Ontario housing bill could cause

“It takes 1,000 to 10,000 years for that wetland to be re-established to what it is today,” Armstrong says.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, introduced on Oct. 25 by Premier Doug Ford’s government, would curtail the fees municipalities can charge developers for the cost of building city infrastructure to support a new community. Some critics say the act will also have environmental impacts.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Simcoe County groups speak out on Ontario housing bill, Greenbelt development

A point of contention for many present at the Confederation Park event, like Mary Anne Schoenhardt, was the declaration by the Ontario housing affordability task force that land isn’t the issue.

“We have enough land within city limits to create housing,” Schoenhardt says. “We just need that housing to be denser and we need more affordable housing.”

She also encouraged citizens to let officials know exactly how they feel.

“Something that we can all do is write letters to our MPPs or to ministers within the provincial government and let them know that this is something we oppose and specifically say why we oppose it.”

KingstonHousingProtestEnvironmentGlobalWetlandsWarmingBill 23Ontario build homes faster act
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers