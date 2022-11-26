Menu

Canada

2 Winnipeggers hospitalized following house fire on St. Anne’s Road

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 26, 2022 6:37 pm
A Winnipeg ambulance. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg ambulance. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Two Winnipeggers have been hospitalized following a house fire on St Anne’s road on Saturday afternoon.

At 1:48 pm. crews were called to a fire in a single-family bungalow in the 1600 block of St. Anne’s Road.

Upon arrival, they were confronted with heavy smoke coming, WFPS says.

Firefighters entered and extinguished the fire with the help of water tankers, which were used to shuttle water to the scene as the fire was outside the City of Winnipeg water district.

Two hospitalized after fire at Manitoba Housing high-rise

The fire was under control by 3:12 p.m.

The two occupants of the home had self-evacuated before crews arrived. Both were assessed by paramedics and then taken to the hospital in unstable condition.



The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home suffered significant damage.

Click to play video: 'Fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood displaces 10 residents'
Fire in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood displaces 10 residents
