Crime

Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Furby Street

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 26, 2022 12:04 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating a potential homicide on Furby Street Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating a potential homicide on Furby Street Saturday morning. Arsalan Saeed / Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a potential homicide on Furby Street Saturday morning.

Officers went to the 500 block of Furby Street at 1:44 a.m. for reports of shots being heard in the building.

Upon arrival, they found a severely injured man inside a suite.

Emergency care was given and the man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police say.

Read more: Police identify victim in Winnipeg’s 45th homicide of 2022

Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Manitoba had second highest homicide rate in 2021: StatsCan
