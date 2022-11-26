Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Furby Street

Winnipeg police are investigating a potential homicide on Furby Street Saturday morning.
Officers went to the 500 block of Furby Street at 1:44 a.m. for reports of shots being heard in the building.
Upon arrival, they found a severely injured man inside a suite.
Emergency care was given and the man was taken to the hospital where he later died, police say.
Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
