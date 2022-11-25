Brampton, Ont. man charged after SUV hits crash truck on Hwy. 401 in Dutton-Dunwich

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Elgin County say a 72-year-old Brampton, Ont. man is facing a charge of careless driving after an SUV struck a crash truck along Hwy. 401 in Dutton-Dunwich.

The crash truck, also known as a truck mounted attenuator, or TMA, had been protecting MTO workers from westbound traffic when the collision occurred around 3:42 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Seven occupants were in the SUV at the time of the collision, however none were reported injured, police said. None of the workers on the highway were injured either.

The driver of the SUV, identified only as a 72-year-old man from Brampton, was charged in the incident. No other information has been released.

“The OPP remind motorists to use extreme caution and lower speeds when approaching service vehicles conducting repairs and maintenance on our highways,” police said in a statement.

“These workers use all necessary safety precautions to allow them to complete their work each day and return home safely to their families.”

