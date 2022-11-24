Menu

Traffic

OPP release identity of driver killed in Mount Forest crash

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 12:37 pm
opp cruiser file generic View image in full screen
FILE . Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash near Mount Forest on Monday.

Paul Sinclair of Acton, 59, died after being taken to a local hospital.

Investigators say the crash occurred on Nov. 21 on Highway 6 and that OPP responded around 10 a.m.

Read more: OPP investigate fatal crash south of Mount Forest, Ont.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

