OPP release identity of driver killed in Mount Forest crash

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash near Mount Forest on Monday.

Paul Sinclair of Acton, 59, died after being taken to a local hospital.

Investigators say the crash occurred on Nov. 21 on Highway 6 and that OPP responded around 10 a.m.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.