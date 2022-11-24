OPP release identity of driver killed in Mount Forest crash

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash near Mount Forest on Monday.
Paul Sinclair of Acton, 59, died after being taken to a local hospital.
Investigators say the crash occurred on Nov. 21 on Highway 6 and that OPP responded around 10 a.m.
The investigation into the crash continues.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
