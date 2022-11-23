Menu

Crime

‘Virtual kidnapping’ scam prompts warning from North Vancouver RCMP

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 8:37 pm
A woman uses her computer keyboard in North Vancouver on December, 19, 2012. View image in full screen
A woman uses her computer keyboard in North Vancouver on December, 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Mounties are warning the public after a “virtual kidnapping” scam surfaced in North Vancouver, sending one resident into a panic.

According to police, the victim was called Tuesday by someone claiming to have kidnapped his wife. The caller demanded a ransom be paid by e-transfer or the woman would be harmed.

Software was used to make call look like it came from his wife’s phone and a woman could be heard pretending to be the man’s wife in the background, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

Read more: Cyber criminals may use new techniques, state sponsored threats to lure Canadians: agency

“Our officers worked quickly to locate the victim’s spouse ensuring her safety. It was determined that the kidnapping was a hoax,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak in the release.

“We treat these types of investigations as serious until such time we have information that it’s not a real kidnapping. These investigations are complex and draw in a lot of resources.”

RCMP are warning anyone who receives such a call not to comply with the fraudster’s demands or provide any personal information. Residents are encouraged to hang up, inform their local police department, or call 911 in an emergency.

Click to play video: 'How to avoid holiday shopping scams'
How to avoid holiday shopping scams
