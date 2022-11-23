Suspect arrested, victim identified in fatal stabbing outside Surrey, B.C. high school

Send this page to someone via email

The 18-year-old killed in a stabbing outside Tamanawis high school in Surrey, B.C., was identified Wednesday, as homicide investigators said they had arrested a 17-year-old suspect.

Police and emergency crews arrived at the school around noon on Tuesday, where they found Mehakpreet Sethi with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

RCMP arrested a suspect, identified by witnesses, at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it believes the suspect and victim knew one another, and that the killing wasn’t related to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

“We know there were many students in the area around the time this tragedy took place,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

"If you or one of your loved ones has information that could help shed light on why this young man was killed, please contact IHIT immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.