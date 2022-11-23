Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested, victim identified in fatal stabbing outside Surrey, B.C. high school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 7:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Teenager dead following stabbing outside Surrey school'
Teenager dead following stabbing outside Surrey school
An 18-year-old man has died following a stabbing outside Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood on Tuesday. Police say the victim was not a student at the school and officers arrested a suspect at the scene.

The 18-year-old killed in a stabbing outside Tamanawis high school in Surrey, B.C., was identified Wednesday, as homicide investigators said they had arrested a 17-year-old suspect.

Police and emergency crews arrived at the school around noon on Tuesday, where they found Mehakpreet Sethi with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

RCMP arrested a suspect, identified by witnesses, at the scene.

Read more: 18-year-old dead after stabbing outside Surrey, B.C. high school

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it believes the suspect and victim knew one another, and that the killing wasn’t related to the ongoing regional gang conflict.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“We know there were many students in the area around the time this tragedy took place,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you or one of your loved ones has information that could help shed light on why this young man was killed, please contact IHIT immediately.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If you or one of your loved ones has information that could help shed light on why this young man was killed, please contact IHIT immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Click to play video: 'Teenager dead following stabbing outside Surrey school'
Teenager dead following stabbing outside Surrey school
HomicideMurderStabbingfatal stabbingSurrey stabbingfatal high school stabbingsurrey fatal stabbingsurrey high school stabbing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers