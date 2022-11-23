Menu

Crime

Brampton Ont. man charged in fatal South Simcoe crash, police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 3:16 pm
A 29-year-old man has been charged after a RIDE check stop resulted in a foot chase in Innisfil. View image in full screen
A 29-year-old man has been charged after a RIDE check stop resulted in a foot chase in Innisfil. OPP / Twitter

South Simcoe police have charged a Brampton, Ont., man in connection with a fatal collision earlier this year.

The crash happened on Thursday, July 21, at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Police say an 84-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman from Toronto were driving northbound on County Road 27 when their vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Trending Now

Read more: Alberta paramedic responds to serious crash resulting in death of daughter: ‘My worst nightmare’

Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the lone occupant of the other vehicle was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and was later released from hospital.

As a result of the investigation, Nabil Daya, 29, from Brampton, has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation causing death.

