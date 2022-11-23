Penetanguishene, Ont. man $1.4M richer after Lotto Max win

Send this page to someone via email

A Penetanguishene, Ont., man is over a million dollars richer after pulling his lucky numbers in an October Lotto Max draw.

Christopher Grenier, 41, has won just over $1.4 million by winning the second prize in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 14.

“I play my own numbers – all family birthdays,” Grenier told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The weekly lottery player was at the store when he discovered his big win.

“I checked my ticket at the ticket checker, and I thought it was a joke,” he said.

“I called my work and told them I wasn’t coming in and then went home and told my wife.”

Story continues below advertisement

Christopher told OLG he plans to purchase a house and take his family out for dinner to celebrate.

“It’s overwhelming … but in a good way!” he said.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto but is encouraging people with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.4 billion since 2009, including 95 jackpot wins and 841 Maxmillions prizes, across the province.

The winning ticket was purchased at Garrett’s Convenience on Talbot Street in Port McNicoll.