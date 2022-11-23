Menu

Crime

Waterloo school closed for police investigation after teen stabbed in area

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 8:39 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say they are conducting an investigation outside a school in Waterloo after a teen was stabbed overnight.

On Twitter, police said the stabbing occurred around Edna Staebler Public School on Bernay Drive.

Read more: Police investigate after hate-motivated graffiti spotted on Waterloo bridge

They say the teen has been taken to an out-of-region hospital to deal with his critical injuries.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says the school and the Edna Staebler YMCA Child Care Centre have been closed for the day.

Read more: Teen and young man from Wilmot arrested in connection with skirmish in Kitchener

“Due to police presence at our school and in an abundance of caution, we have decided to close our school for learning today,” the board said in a release.

“We are working closely with the Waterloo Region Police Service (WRPS) and we will provide updates to families as they become available.”

The board says student learning will continue online on Wednesday if it is able.

