Waterloo school closed for police investigation after teen stabbed in area

Waterloo Regional Police say they are conducting an investigation outside a school in Waterloo after a teen was stabbed overnight.

On Twitter, police said the stabbing occurred around Edna Staebler Public School on Bernay Drive.

They say the teen has been taken to an out-of-region hospital to deal with his critical injuries.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says the school and the Edna Staebler YMCA Child Care Centre have been closed for the day.

“Due to police presence at our school and in an abundance of caution, we have decided to close our school for learning today,” the board said in a release.

“We are working closely with the Waterloo Region Police Service (WRPS) and we will provide updates to families as they become available.”

The board says student learning will continue online on Wednesday if it is able.