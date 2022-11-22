City of Barrie, Ont. addressing yard waste collection delays

Send this page to someone via email

To deal with the delay in yard waste collection pickups, the City of Barrie, Ont., said it is waving fees for residents who bring their bags to the landfill.

Yard waste pickup in Barrie is contracted out to a service provider, but City staff say the service provider continues to experience staff shortages.

“The City is reviewing all possible steps to manage the unsatisfactory performance by the contractor, including financial penalties, legal options and the use of other contractors to complete the yard waste pickup,” staff said in a statement.

City crews were assisting with the backlog on Tuesday and will continue until all of the yard waste is collected, staff said.

To help with the backlog, the city said residents can also bring yard waste to the landfill, where disposal fees will be waived for the remainder of 2022.

Residents are asked to continue leaving yard waste bags at the curb, regardless of the weather.

“Crews will make all efforts to pick up yard waste materials despite the condition of bags that have been exposed to the elements. We appreciate those residents who have been able to re-bag materials,” staff said in a statement.