Crime

London, Ont. teens facing charges in string of business thefts throughout the city

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 8:49 am
London, Ont., police say approximately $20,504 in products were stolen, according to investigators, and around $46,600 was left in damages. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police say approximately $20,504 in products were stolen, according to investigators, and around $46,600 was left in damages. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A London, Ont., teenager is facing charges in relation to 12 separate break and enters dating back to September, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a second teen suspect, according to police.

Between Sept. 18 and Nov. 19, 10 cannabis stories and two beer stores were broken into throughout the city.

Approximately $20,504 in products were stolen, according to investigators, and around $46,600 was left in damages.

Police say video surveillance was captured and one of the suspects was positively identified by officers.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the south end of the city and a suspect was arrested on Saturday.

A 17-year-old London boy, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with 11 counts of break and enter and theft, and one count of break and enter with intent.

A 16-year-old, who also cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also identified and charged by way of warrant of arrest in relation to one count of break and enter and theft.

The 16-year-old has not been arrested and police continue to search for him. The investigation is ongoing.

