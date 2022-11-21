Guelph’s Wellington Brewery wins big at Ontario beer awards gala

See more sharing options

Wellington Brewery brought home more hardware from the Ontario Brewing Awards gala in Toronto.

The Guelph-based craft brewery won five medals.

They included gold for their Chocolate Milk Stout, two silvers for its Imperial Stout and Arkell Best Bitter, and two bronze for County Brown Ale and Special Pale Ale.

They also received an honourable mention for Faces Double IPA with Cascade and Chinook.

The five medals bring Wellington Brewery’s total medal haul this year to 13.

They previously won four at the Canadian Brewing Awards and four more at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.