Canada

Guelph’s Wellington Brewery wins big at Ontario beer awards gala

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 21, 2022 5:31 pm
The Guelph-based brewery won five medals at the recent Ontario Brewing Awards. View image in full screen
The Guelph-based brewery won five medals at the recent Ontario Brewing Awards. Wellington Brewery/submitted

Wellington Brewery brought home more hardware from the Ontario Brewing Awards gala in Toronto.

The Guelph-based craft brewery won five medals.

They included gold for their Chocolate Milk Stout, two silvers for its Imperial Stout and Arkell Best Bitter, and two bronze for County Brown Ale and Special Pale Ale.

Read more: New charitable space beer launched in Guelph, Ont. to raise funds for science centre

They also received an honourable mention for Faces Double IPA with Cascade and Chinook.

The five medals bring Wellington Brewery’s total medal haul this year to 13.

They previously won four at the Canadian Brewing Awards and four more at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

