Weather

Special weather statement advises of strong gusts along Lake Erie shore in Elgin, Ont.

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 21, 2022 3:40 pm
Lake Erie on May 23, 2018. View image in full screen
Lake Erie on May 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart

A special weather statement remains in effect for parts of Elgin County, advising of continued strong winds through the afternoon.

Environment Canada says strong southwesterly winds began this morning and are expected to end early in the evening.

Winds up to 80 km/h were possible, especially near Lake Erie, it said.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Isolated power outages are possible,” an advisory from the agency reads.

Similar special weather statements were also in place for Norfolk, covering Delhi and Simcoe.

Read more: Wintry weekend weather sends wind gusts, thick blanket of snow over parts of Ontario

Lake Erie itself is under a gale warning until Tuesday, according to Environment Canada’s marine forecast.

Southwest winds of between 35 to 40 knots are expected to diminish to westerly winds 25 to 30 knots early Monday evening, the forecast, issued late Monday morning, says.

Winds will diminish further to 10 knots around midnight, and then increase to 15 knots southwest early Tuesday morning, increasing to 20 to 25 knots around noon.

A shoreline condition statement remains in place for the Lake Erie shore from the Lower Thames River Conservation Authority.

Catfish Creek Conservation Authority has also issued a watershed condition statement for the Lake Erie shoreline.

