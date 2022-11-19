Oakville college campus evacuated after police identify safety concern

Send this page to someone via email

An Oakville college campus has been evacuated after a safety concern report by police.

In a tweet, Sheridan College said its Trafalgar Oakville campus was the subject of a safety concern identified by Halton Regional Police.

Sheridan College said the campus would be closed for the rest of the day and all events and classes were cancelled.

In an update, the college said its Trafalgar Residence had been evacuated “along with all other buildings on campus.”

“As soon as we have more information from Halton Police about when students will be able to return to residence we will share it on the Sheridan Alert app,” the tweet said.

Halton police told Global News they were “actively investigating” the safety concern.