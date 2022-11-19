Fort Garry Hotel to add Yuk Yuk’s comedy club in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

The Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg will soon be adding a comedy club in January 2023, the hotel announced Friday.

The hotel will be the newest location for Yuk Yuk’s International Stand-Up Comedy franchise.

“Yuk Yuk’s has been a pioneer in the Winnipeg comedy scene with a successful location in Osborne Village all through the eighties and a number of pop-up locations in the decades following,” said Mark Breslin, CEO of Yuk Yuk’s.

“The Club Room venue in the historic Fort Garry Hotel promises to be the place for comedy in the years to come.”

The hotel opened The Sunset Terrace Eat + Drink outdoor patio, and Glo Skin Bar & Dispensary on the 10th floor this year.

And last year it restored the Palm Lounge — now Oval Room Brasserie.

“My vision for the hotel has been to create an urban resort for all; to attract guests from all over the world and offer them a memorable hotel experience,” said Ida Albo, Owner and Managing Partner of The Fort Garry Hotel.

“Our Club Room was an entertainment venue years ago, and it only made sense that we liven it up with entertainment again, and Yuk Yuk’s was a perfect fit.”

The Hotel’s Club Room – located on the lower-level will host Yuk Yuk’s comedy shows Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., and Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.