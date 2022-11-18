Woman charged after $80K in fentanyl seized from southeast London, Ont. home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old London, Ont., woman has been charged after police say they seized tens of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl from a home in the city’s southeast on Thursday.

Officers raided a home in the area of Hamilton Road and Oriole Drive, just west of Veterans Memorial Parkway, and police say they seized 546 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $80,400.

Also seized, police said, were 80 grams of mannitol, a binding agent, along with three digital scales, a money counter and a large quantity of bundled, bulk Canadian currency. The amount of cash was not immediately available.

A 42-year-old woman faces a charge of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 28.