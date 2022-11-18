Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged after $80K in fentanyl seized from southeast London, Ont. home: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted November 18, 2022 2:45 pm
The front of London police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 42-year-old London, Ont., woman has been charged after police say they seized tens of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl from a home in the city’s southeast on Thursday.

Officers raided a home in the area of Hamilton Road and Oriole Drive, just west of Veterans Memorial Parkway, and police say they seized 546 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $80,400.

Trending Now

Read more: Over $800K of illegal cannabis seized in London following months-long Ontario distribution case

Also seized, police said, were 80 grams of mannitol, a binding agent, along with three digital scales, a money counter and a large quantity of bundled, bulk Canadian currency. The amount of cash was not immediately available.

A 42-year-old woman faces a charge of possessing a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 28.

Advertisement
LondonFentanylLondon PoliceDrug BustLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeLondon Ontario crimehamilton roadFentanyl bustLondon Ontario drug bust
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers