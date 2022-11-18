Chippewas of Thames present Indigenous festival in saving residential school barn

The Chippewas of the Thames First Nations are bringing an Indigenous music and artisan festival to London, Ont., this weekend.

Set to take the stage at the Western Fair District from Friday to Sunday, Gawii Wiikaa Ga-Nendimisii — Never Ever Forget Me — is about addressing cultural genocide “which diminished traditional and cultural ways of living, with a promise to never forget what happened in the residential school system,” read the event details.

“Gawii Wiikaa Ga-Nendimisii will be a celebration of Indigenous music, art, and culture in honour of our residential school survivors and those who never made it home,” said Jacueline French, Chief of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nations.

“It is our hope that attendees will learn more about the important cause for this festival, and in doing so, never ever forget that Every Child Matters.”

Concerts will be accompanied by an Indigenous-led market, showcasing traditional skills and art forms and will include Indigenous artisans, vendors and programming.

All proceeds will go toward the restoration and preservation of the remaining structure of the Mount Elgin Indian Industrial School barn.

“This horse barn contains graffiti, etchings, [and] pictures drawn by the children who had to do labour in the barn,” explained Shadia Ali, communications officer for the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation. “We’re hoping to preserve that in their memories and to take that and create a space where we can honour their memories and foster learning of what happened.”

The Chippewas of the Thames Save the Barn initiative also includes the creation of a museum and cultural learning centre in the continuation of truth and reconciliation.

“As an Indigenous woman, I grew up not knowing about residential schools, not knowing about how that connected to my own past, and not knowing about the things that had taken place in my own backyard,” Ali said.

“It was really only after I grew up when I began to have an understanding of how it impacted me, how my ancestors had been forced to attend Mount Elgin, and how that played into my own intergenerational trauma. And I recognize that this is really the same across the board for most people, whether they’re a disenfranchised First Nation person or not,” she continued.

“The knowledge of the injustices committed towards First Nations people, the knowledge of residential schools, it’s really not a common thing, and I believe that it should be.”

Ali said that through disruptions over a number of centuries, “Indigenous creativity has never stopped.” She hopes to see attendees come to the festival with an open mind and ready to “experience, learn, and become informed.”

“It’s important for all Canadians to have an innate understanding of what has gone on in their own backyard and how it actually wasn’t that long ago,” Ali said.

“I think, to move forward with truth and reconciliation, that it’s really important for us to come together as one and recognize the past, commit to that never happening again, and move forward and we can take steps toward that by the healing work that art and music can bring.

“Music and art, it’s a universal language, [and] we don’t need to speak the same words to understand those feelings,” she continued.

“It’s really an opportunity for artisans who are expressing Indigenous culture through art, design and music, to offer those teachings to the attendees of the festival and for us all to take that healing and to really move forward on the path of truth and reconciliation in a good way.”

The music programming for the weekend is set to follow the theme of “celebrating the diversity of genre and style of Indigenous creativity.”

The festival is in partnership between the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, Music Tourism and the Western Fair District.

For more information, check out the Western Fair District website.