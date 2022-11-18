Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two Quebec men in court today for allegedly killing animals at safari park

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 8:50 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Nov. 17'
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: Nov. 17
The Nov. 17, 2022 edition of Global News at 5:30 on Global Montreal.

Two Quebec men will appear in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom today after they were charged for allegedly breaking into a safari animal park and killing three wild boar and one elk.

Provincial police say Mathieu Godard, 47, and Jeremiah Mathias-Polson, 21, were arrested Nov. 10 inside Omega animal park, located about 130 kilometres northwest of Montreal, and allegedly caught with four animal carcasses in their vehicle.

The two have been charged with wilfully killing animals kept for a lawful purpose, breaking and entering, illegally transporting firearms, and unlawfully firing a firearm during a break and enter.

Read more: Canadian couple shamed for kissing behind dead lion in safari photo

Godard was released with conditions on Monday and is prohibited from going to the animal park in Montebello, Que., communicating with Mathias-Polson, carrying a firearm, and consuming drugs or alcohol.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Mathias-Polson was on probation at the time of his arrest and remains in custody.

Omega park spokesperson Billie-Prisca Giroux said in a recent news release that the park’s customers are safe and the incident was an “isolated event.”

“We have put all the necessary efforts in place to ensure that this situation does not happen again, for everyone’s safety and for the safety of our precious animals,” Giroux said.

Read more: Quebec man charged with terrorism, planning to overthrow Haitian government

According to his social media account, Godard is a professional hunting guide. He declined a request for comment.

Provincial police spokesperson Marc Tessier said in a recent interview that a security guard at the park called 911 at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 after noticing a break-in.

“A few minutes later, the guard heard noises similar to gunshots,” Tessier said. “The police quickly arrived and located and intercepted a vehicle. Both men were arrested. Police found four animal carcasses inside the vehicle.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.

animal killedGatineau trialMontreal safariOmega animal parkOmega safariQuebec safariqueebc safari trialSafari killingsafari trial
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers