Calgary Grey Cup Committee rides into the 109th Grey Cup

A time-honoured tradition in the CFL was in full effect Thursday night, as the Calgary Grey Cup committee made quite the entrance in Regina.

Tuffy Nuff, the famous Calgary Grey Cup Committee horse made an appearance at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel welcoming fans to the Grey Cup.

The horse has been a tradition since 1948 when a group of Calgary fans hopped on a 14-car train from Calgary to Toronto during the team’s first Grey Cup appearance.

The Stampeders took on the Ottawa Rough Riders where they won by a score of 12-7. Ever since, the group of volunteers has grown to over 70 members, bringing western hospitality to the Grey Cup annually, whether or not the Calgary Stampeders are playing in the big game.

Tuffy Nuff is a percheron, with very nice black hair and a white star on his forehead.

At 17 years of age, the horse competes in competitions by day but is a movie star by night. The mare has made appearances in Murdoch Mysteries and Women Talking, a movie soon to be released.

Grey Cup fans can keep an eye out for the horse all week long as they get ready for the Grey Cup.

The Grey Cup kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. CST.