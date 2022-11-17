Menu

Canada

Calgary Grey Cup Committee rides into the 109th Grey Cup

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 9:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary Grey Cup Committee invades the 109th Grey Cup in Regina with “Tuffy Nuff” the horse'
Calgary Grey Cup Committee invades the 109th Grey Cup in Regina with “Tuffy Nuff” the horse
WATCH: Calgary’s Grey Cup Committee is Regina-bound, bringing its brand of western hospitality to the Grey Cup festivities. The volunteer group has been making Grey Cup appearances since 1948. Committee spokesperson Alexander Dubyk joins the Global Calgary morning team to discuss their plans, including bringing “Tuffy Nuff” the horse to attend the contest between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

A time-honoured tradition in the CFL was in full effect Thursday night, as the Calgary Grey Cup committee made quite the entrance in Regina.

Tuffy Nuff, the famous Calgary Grey Cup Committee horse made an appearance at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel welcoming fans to the Grey Cup.

Read more: Bombers, Argonauts coaches reflect on their journey to the 109th Grey Cup

The horse has been a tradition since 1948 when a group of Calgary fans hopped on a 14-car train from Calgary to Toronto during the team’s first Grey Cup appearance.

The Stampeders took on the Ottawa Rough Riders where they won by a score of 12-7. Ever since, the group of volunteers has grown to over 70 members, bringing western hospitality to the Grey Cup annually, whether or not the Calgary Stampeders are playing in the big game.

Tuffy Nuff is a percheron, with very nice black hair and a white star on his forehead.

At 17 years of age, the horse competes in competitions by day but is a movie star by night. The mare has made appearances in Murdoch Mysteries and Women Talking, a movie soon to be released.

Grey Cup fans can keep an eye out for the horse all week long as they get ready for the Grey Cup.

The Grey Cup kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. CST.

