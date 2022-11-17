Menu

Canada

GiveSendGo co-founder misses appearance at parliamentary Emergencies Act panel

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2022 8:06 pm
Click to play video: ''We never wanted to gridlock the city': 'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich tells commission'
‘We never wanted to gridlock the city’: ‘Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara Lich tells commission
WATCH: 'We never wanted to gridlock the city': 'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich tells commission – Nov 4, 2022

The co-founder of GiveSendGo, Jacob Wells, showed up to a parliamentary committee on the federal government’s invocation of the Emergencies Act more than an hour late, with just 10 minutes left in the meeting.

The chair, NDP MP Matthew Green, initially told the committee Wells pulled out of his virtual committee appearance just minutes before he was expected to take questions from parliamentarians on his involvement in the fundraising for the “Freedom Convoy” protest that rolled into Ottawa in late January.

Trending Now

Wells logged in to the meeting with 10 minutes left, citing a family emergency.

Read more: Emergencies Act inquiry: Majority of funds raised for protest were returned or confiscated

Wells was closely involved in the protest organizers’ fundraising efforts, though most of the $12 million in donations collected on the GiveSendGo platform was ultimately returned to donors.

His testimony is likely to be rescheduled to a future meeting.

The parliamentary committee is happening in parallel to the Public Order Emergency Commission, an independent inquiry led by commissioner Justice Paul Rouleau.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

