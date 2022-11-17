Selkirk Avenue fire sends 1 to hospital in critical condition in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a vacant building on Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg Thursday has left one person in hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a two-storey structure in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue around 2:20 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building on arrival, the city said in a release later Thursday.

One person was helped out of the burning building by fire crews.

The person was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The city provided no further information about the victim, including their age or gender. There was no update on their condition later in the day Thursday.

The city says firefighters were forced to fight the blaze from outside the building because it was unsafe to enter.

They say crews used a Flameguard X-Tinguish Fire Suppression Tool — an aerosol device that reduces temperatures and suppresses flames, allowing for safer access.

The fire was declared under control by shortly after 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimates were immediately available.