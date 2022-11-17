Menu

Fire

Selkirk Avenue fire sends 1 to hospital in critical condition in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 6:47 pm
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition following a fire at at vacant building on Selkirk Avenue Thursday. View image in full screen
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition following a fire at at vacant building on Selkirk Avenue Thursday. Global News / File

A fire at a vacant building on Selkirk Avenue in Winnipeg Thursday has left one person in hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at a two-storey structure in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue around 2:20 p.m.

Read more: Doncaster street fire sends 3 to the hospital, 2 cats perish

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building on arrival, the city said in a release later Thursday.

One person was helped out of the burning building by fire crews.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg emergency crews tackle Sherbrook Street fire'
Winnipeg emergency crews tackle Sherbrook Street fire

The person was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The city provided no further information about the victim, including their age or gender. There was no update on their condition later in the day Thursday.

The city says firefighters were forced to fight the blaze from outside the building because it was unsafe to enter.

Read more: Winnipeg Fire truck crashes while responding to fire Thursday morning

They say crews used a Flameguard X-Tinguish Fire Suppression Tool — an aerosol device that reduces temperatures and suppresses flames, allowing for safer access.

The fire was declared under control by shortly after 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimates were immediately available.

Click to play video: 'Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week'
Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week
