Canada

Cambridge extends deadline for those wishing to vote in WCDSB trustee election

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 2:56 pm
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. View image in full screen
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The City of Cambridge says it has extended the deadline for those wishing to cast a ballot in the Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustee election.

Initially, the deadline was to be on Friday but the city has extended voting by a week to account for those who mailed in their ballots.

Read more: Cambridge residents vote for change, elect Jan Liggett new mayor

The city is also reminding voters that they can cast a ballot online or in person at City Hall.

“The City of Cambridge would like to thank the candidates and the School Board for their continued patience and support as we complete the WCDSB Trustee election,” the city said in a a release on Thursday.

The city is holding the special election as two of the six candidates names were missing from ballots during last month’s municipal elections.

The error was not discovered until a couple of days prior to the election, and would have affected all advance votes that were cast up until that point.

Read more: Waterloo Region Catholic schools will move to remote learning on Monday if education workers strike

Cambridge and North Dumfries elect three trustees to the WCDSB as one block.

The ballots were fine in North Dumfries so the WCDSB votes in that township have been sealed until the Cambridge election is completed.

