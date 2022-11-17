Peterborough police K9 calendar supports humane society’s new animal care centre

Send this page to someone via email

A new calendar project featuring Peterborough police service dogs aims to support the Peterborough Humane Society’s new animal care centre.

On Thursday, the Peterborough Police Service announced its first K9 calendar — featuring photos of its K9 unit including police service dogs Isaac, Gryphon and Mag, along with their handlers constables Bob Cowie and Dillon Wentworth.

Also featured is facility dog Pixie in victim services and her handler Alice Czitrom.

The calendar is $20 with all proceeds to support the animal care centre which is under construction on Technology Drive and will have a soft opening in January 2023. The centre will feature a provincial dog rehabilitation centre, adoptions and education centre, spay and neuter clinic and offices.

Peterborough Police Service reveals first K9 Calendarhttps://t.co/yEVQPUemd8 pic.twitter.com/nKCl5BvdpW — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) November 17, 2022

“This project has been in the works since January. We feel it’s a neat way to connect with our community and share the great work our canine officers and their handlers do each shift,” says Tim Farquharson, acting Chief of the Peterborough Police Service.

“It’s also important for us to give back to our community. As such the proceeds from the sale of the calendars will go to the Peterborough Humane Society’s Animal Care Centre.”

Calendars can be purchased online at ptbo.shopclosebuy.ca or at the police station at 500 Water St. between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are so thankful for community partnerships such as this one with Peterborough Police Service,” said Shawn Morey, the humane society’s executive director. “We are excited to not only have the new Peterborough Animal Care Centre highlighted in the 2023 Calendar but for the funds to also be supporting Our Pet Project capital campaign to build the new Centre.”

The calendar will also feature statistics on the work of the canines along with a section dedicated to former police service dog and handlers. The service’s K9 Unit was formed in 1997 with two pairings. In 2020, the service added a facility dog and in 2021 the unit added a third canine officer.