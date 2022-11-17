Menu

Politics

Premier, health minister to announce ‘Alberta Health Services reform plan’

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 10:47 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta premier blames RSV surge on lockdowns and AHS; addresses medication shortage'
Alberta premier blames RSV surge on lockdowns and AHS; addresses medication shortage
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 14, 2022): Illnesses are surging in school-age kids in Alberta, particularly respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). On Monday, Premier Danielle Smith cited COVID-19 lockdowns, AHS capacity and a children's Tylenol shortage as reasons for the rise when asked what the plan was to address the cold and flu season.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to speak Thursday about the government’s “Alberta Health Services reform plan,” according to a news release.

The pair is set to speak at a news conference in Calgary at 2 p.m.

Read more: Smith reiterates no mask mandate — says access to meds, ERs priority for dealing with flu, RSV

Smith has been critical of how AHS handled the COVID-19 pandemic and has promised to reorganize the entire governance structure of the health-care body.

At an unrelated news conference on Monday, Smith said she would be announcing her “doctor’s advisory committee” in the coming days.

“I have a doctor’s advisory committee that is talking to lots of doctors, consulting widely and they’ll be the ones advising me,” Smith said.

Read more: Experts wonder how Alberta’s new top doctor will handle premier’s health messaging

Also on Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw was removed from her post as Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

The province announced in a statement that Hinshaw has been replaced by Dr. Mark Joffe, a senior executive member of AHS, on an interim basis.

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthAHSAlberta Health CareJason CoppingDanielle SmithAlberta health care reformAHS reformAlberta health services reformAlberta health services reform plan
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

