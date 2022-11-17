Premier, health minister to announce ‘Alberta Health Services reform plan’

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to speak Thursday about the government’s “Alberta Health Services reform plan,” according to a news release.

The pair is set to speak at a news conference in Calgary at 2 p.m.

Smith has been critical of how AHS handled the COVID-19 pandemic and has promised to reorganize the entire governance structure of the health-care body.

At an unrelated news conference on Monday, Smith said she would be announcing her “doctor’s advisory committee” in the coming days.

“I have a doctor’s advisory committee that is talking to lots of doctors, consulting widely and they’ll be the ones advising me,” Smith said.

Also on Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw was removed from her post as Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

The province announced in a statement that Hinshaw has been replaced by Dr. Mark Joffe, a senior executive member of AHS, on an interim basis.