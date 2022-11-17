Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 17

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 10:10 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Nov. 17'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Nov. 17
WATCH: A chilly and blustery day — Chantal Wagner with your Thursday, Nov. 17, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Planning winter vacations in Travel Tips, pickleball in Experience Saskatoon, and Baloo the cat in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 17, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Winter vacation trends in Travel Tips

With colder temperatures moving in, thoughts are turning toward a warm winter vacation.

Travel advisor Barb Crowe says she is seeing trends right now in the travel industry — from people checking off bucket list trips to group travel.

Crowe goes over those and other trends in Travel Tips with Ixtapa Travel.

Click to play video: 'Winter vacation trends in Travel Tips'
Winter vacation trends in Travel Tips

Pickleball in Experience Saskatoon

Pickleball has grown in popularity over the last few years.

Now, the Granite Curling Club has been transformed into the Bridge City Pickleball Hub.

Nelly Helms explains the transformation of the curling club to pickleball courts and how people can get involved in the sport.

Click to play video: 'Pickleball in Experience Saskatoon'
Pickleball in Experience Saskatoon

Baloo seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Baloo, who is in need of a new home, is described as a cuddly cat.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA says he also does something that cats don’t.

Along with describing the best home for Baloo, Omidian has details on upcoming Santa photos at the shelter.

Click to play video: 'Baloo seeks a home in Adopt a Pet'
Baloo seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 17

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 17.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 17'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 17
