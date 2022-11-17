Menu

Crime

Peterborough County OPP afternoon RIDE check nabs impaired driver

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 9:15 am
Peterborough County OPP made an impaired driving arrest during a RIDE checkpoint on Nov. 16, 2022 in Selwyn Township.
Peterborough County OPP made an impaired driving arrest during a RIDE checkpoint on Nov. 16, 2022 in Selwyn Township. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough County OPP arrested a man for impaired driving during a RIDE check being conducted north of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere check along Woodland Drive in Selwyn Township. Around 2:30 p.m., a vehicle stopped at the checkpoint and officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Derrek Hill, 25, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus). 

Read more: Peterborough County OPP report speeding charges way up, impaired offences down in 2022

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Hill was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 21.

The arrest comes as Peterborough County OPP launch their Festive RIDE campaign on Thursday morning.

