Peterborough County OPP afternoon RIDE check nabs impaired driver

Peterborough County OPP arrested a man for impaired driving during a RIDE check being conducted north of the city on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere check along Woodland Drive in Selwyn Township. Around 2:30 p.m., a vehicle stopped at the checkpoint and officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Derrek Hill, 25, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).



His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Hill was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 21.

The arrest comes as Peterborough County OPP launch their Festive RIDE campaign on Thursday morning.