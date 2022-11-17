Russian-made missile was used in 2014 Malaysia Airlines downing, Dutch court says

Send this page to someone via email

The Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on Thursday said Russia had overall control of the separatist forces in eastern Ukraine at the time when the plane was shot down.

“From half May 2014 Russia had so called overall control over the People’s Republic of Donetsk,” presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said referring to the region where the passenger flight was show down on July 17, 2014.

In the ongoing ruling, the court had earlier said the plane was shot down by a Russian-made missile.

“The court is of the opinion that MH17 was brought down by the firing of a BUK missile from a farm field near Pervomaisk, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew members,” Steenhuis said.

More to come.