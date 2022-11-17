Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russian-made missile was used in 2014 Malaysia Airlines downing, Dutch court says

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 17, 2022 8:14 am
Click to play video: 'Murder trial begins for four men charged in 2014 Flight MH17 downing'
Murder trial begins for four men charged in 2014 Flight MH17 downing
WATCH: Murder trial begins for four men charged in 2014 Flight MH17 downing – Mar 9, 2020

The Dutch court handling the trial of four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on Thursday said Russia had overall control of the separatist forces in eastern Ukraine at the time when the plane was shot down.

“From half May 2014 Russia had so called overall control over the People’s Republic of Donetsk,” presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said referring to the region where the passenger flight was show down on July 17, 2014.

Trending Now

Read more: Trial underway for Russian, Ukrainian suspects charged in downing of flight MH17

In the ongoing ruling, the court had earlier said the plane was shot down by a Russian-made missile.

“The court is of the opinion that MH17 was brought down by the firing of a BUK missile from a farm field near Pervomaisk, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew members,” Steenhuis said.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

RussiaUkraineUkraine warUkraine newsRussia NewsRussia warMH17mh17 trialMH17 rulingMH17 verdict
© 2022 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers