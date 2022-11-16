Menu

Crime

Rock smashes Calgary man’s truck window on Deerfoot Trail: ‘Could have cost me my life’

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 8:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary driver says rock thrown from overpass smashed truck window'
Calgary driver says rock thrown from overpass smashed truck window
WATCH ABOVE: It was a close call for a Calgary man after a rock smashed his truck window on Deerfoot Trail. As Craig Momney reports, he says it was thrown from an overpass and those who live in the area say it’s not the first time.

A Calgary man is now in possession of a rock that could have changed his life forever.

On Oct. 30, Warren Flemming was driving south on Deerfoot Trail. He said that just seconds after driving under the Seton Boulevard overpass, a mandarin-sized rock was sitting in his back seat.

“I thought I was rear-ended,” said Flemming.

“I thought it was definitely a rear-ending situation. I didn’t know what was going on, I just felt the clunks, felt the shatter. I felt glass hitting my back of my head.”

Read more: Calgary police seek youth driver in relation to hit-and-run

He said the rock was thrown from the overpass, shattering his rear window and causing more than $3,500 in damage. When he pulled over to the side of the road, he made eye contact with the person he believes threw the rock.

“I looked up at the bridge just to see a child — probably 11 (or) 12 years old — look over the bridge, then ducking behind the bridge as soon as I looked up,” Flemming said.

“I kept staring for a while. He looked over the bridge again, saw me looking at him and then he bolted.”

A photo oof a rock that went through a Calgary man’s truck window. View image in full screen
A photo oof a rock that went through a Calgary man’s truck window. Craig Momney/Global News

Flemming owns Paw Butler dog boarding in Rocky View. Because of his line of work, on any given day several dogs could have been in the back of his truck and may have been injured.

Trending Now

But that’s not his worst fear — he said that would have been if his three boys were riding with him.

“I’ve got a one-and-a-half-year-old, a six-year-old and an 11-year-old, whom all would have been in the back seat if I had taken them with me,” Flemming said. “And my one-and-a-half-year-old being rear-facing, he could have been hit right in the face with this rock.”

According to other drivers who live in the area, this isn’t the first time a rock has been hurled from this overpass.

About a year ago, Kayla Walsh said the sunroof on her Toyota Sienna was blown out.

“Anytime we drive under an overpass, I look at what’s going (on) above before I drive under. Its just instinctively now,” she said.

Read more: Teen found guilty of manslaughter in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer

In a statement, Calgary police said “throwing objects from an overpass is not a fun prank or experiment.”

“It has the potential to cause serious or even fatal injuries to vehicle occupants or pedestrians,” the CPS added. “The actions of intentionally throwing a solid object from an elevated platform could result in criminal charges.

“The severity of the charges would be dependent on the outcome of the act, and can range anywhere from mischief to homicide.”

While Flemming said kids will be kids, throwing a rock into traffic is not acceptable.

“Think five seconds ahead,” he said. “That rock could have cost me my life.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary Ghost Ride pays respect to fallen biker who died in Deerfoot collision'
Calgary Ghost Ride pays respect to fallen biker who died in Deerfoot collision
CrimeCalgary crimeTrafficCalgary TrafficDeerfoot Trailrock smashes truck windowRock thrown from Calgary overpass
