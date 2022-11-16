Town of Princeton, B.C. issues evacuation alert due to slope instability

Send this page to someone via email

What started as a small road closure in B.C.’s Southern Interior has morphed into an evacuation alert because of slope instability.

On its Facebook page, the Town of Princeton issued an evacuation alert for all of Jacobson Road and 175 Tulameen Ave., but stressed it was an alert notice only.

“The evacuation alert has been issued to give residents as much notice as possible in order to prepare yourself to evacuate your premise or property should it be found necessary,” said the town.

Originally, the town alerted residents that a small portion of Old Hedley Road would be closed, from Brown Road to the Old Merritt Highway intersection, due to bank instability.

The closure began immediately and will remain in place indefinitely.

“The site is expected to be closed to traffic and access around the site will be restricted,” the town originally said. “No commercial vehicles allowed.”

The city says a geotech engineer is coming to look at the slope on Thursday, and more information will be released when it’s available.