Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario to assess municipal governments in Waterloo Region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2022 3:53 pm
Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark. View image in full screen
Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark. Global News

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark introduced legislation Wednesday to appoint facilitators to look at the regional governments across Ontario, including Waterloo, to assess the responsibilities that the local municipalities handle.

It is one of a number of moves the province says it is considering in an effort to get more housing construction across the province as it looks to see 1.5 million homes built over the next decade.

Read more: Ontario government missing during ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Ottawa, inquiry hears

In addition, the province is also looking to provide further powers to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa, which would allow them to pass bylaws with respect to provincial priorities as long as just a third of council members voted in favour.

Trending Now

Clark already has another housing bill before the legislature, which would in part freeze, reduce and exempt fees developers pay in order to spur building, but municipalities have expressed concerns that would leave them without enough funding to construct supporting infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario education workers file strike notice again, say talks broke down

Ontario’s fall economic update from earlier this week showed that the province has revised projections for new home construction downward, but Clark says he still believes the province can hit the 1.5 million target.

Ontario politicsOntario governmentWaterloo newsFord governmentSteve ClarkAmalgamationwaterloo region councilKitchener City CouncilWaterloo City Councilcambridge city councilBetter Municipal Governance Act
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers