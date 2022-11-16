Police search for man after alleged bike theft in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man after he allegedly conducted in several break and enters to steal bicycles in Toronto.

Toronto police said a man broke into several condominium buildings in the areas of O’Connor Drive and Victoria Park, Kingston Road and Main Street and Queen Street East and Pape Avenue between Oct. 28 and Nov. 13.

It is alleged he entered storage areas in the buildings and stole bicycles.

Kieron Tierney, 27-years-old, is wanted for three counts of break and enter and one count of attempted break and enter.

He is described as six-feet tall, 161 pounds, with a thin build. He has short brown hair and was unshaven, police said.