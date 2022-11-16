A jam-packed Thursday at the Grey Cup Festival in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

As fans eagerly await the 109th Grey Cup in Regina, there is a full schedule of events taking place for everyone to celebrate Regina and the CFL.

And while the festival runs from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, ending with the big game, Thursday, Nov. 17 is perhaps the day most jam-packed with events for families to enjoy.

Here is what’s taking place on Thursday.

NextGen Energy Street Festival

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., fans can gather at Confederation Park to experience music and celebrations throughout the day. It will also act as a hub for many other events. Admission to the festival is free.

The Harvard Media Community Stage also kicks off Thursday in Confederation Park, where award-winning Regina roots artist JJ Voss will be performing with more acts throughout the day.

Esports Showcase

Thursday will see the start of the first Grey Cup e-sports tournament. A prize of $50,000 is up for grabs for the winner, marking the single largest cash pot in the history of Canadian e-sports. Winners from other tournaments in CFL cities will be in attendance, and a number of top 100-ranked players from around the world will be there for the Super Smash Bros tournament.

You can check out the showcase at the Brandt Centre for free from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Digital Zone

Located in the Viterra International Trade Centre at REAL District, the Digital Zone is an interactive area that features video games, sports experiences and interactive technology.

Anyone can check out the zone for free from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Family events

There are multiple events taking place Thursday for families with children of any age, including:

An indoor family fair from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Affinity Plex

Huddle in the Heartland will also take place at the Affinity Plex from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gainer’s Heartland 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ag-Ex Building

Admission to all these family-friendly events is free.

CFLPA Players’ HQ

There is no better week of the year to meet your favourite CFL players than Grey Cup week. On Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., fans will have a chance to do just that with a meet and greet with CFL stars at The Fat Badger restaurant in Regina.

Team Party Rooms

Perhaps the most popular event, the Team Party Rooms will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. for fans to have a few drinks.

Team Party Rooms are located in the Cooperators Centre, with the exception of Riderville, which will take over the Viterra International Trade Centre.

Tickets for the team party rooms can be purchased online.

Drone show

Three hundred drones are set to illuminate the night sky for the first-ever Grey Cup drone show. This free event will take place every night at 9 p.m. outside Confederation Park.

It is set to be the biggest drone show ever flown in Canada.

2022 CFL Awards

And for the final event of the stuffed-to-the-brim Thursday, the 2022 CFL Awards will be hosted by Kate Beirness.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Conexus Arts Centre, the CFL’s best players and coaches will be recognized.

For more information on all Grey Cup Festival events, you can visit greycupfestival.ca