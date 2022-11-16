Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region certified as a living wage employer

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 12:44 pm
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Region says it has been certified as a living wage employer by the Ontario Living Wage Network, becoming the largest municipality in Ontario to do so.

According to the organization’s website, “the living wage reflects what people need to earn to cover the actual costs of living in their community.“

Read more: Waterloo Region close to opening new outdoor shelters for homeless population

The Ontario Living Wage Network says that a living wage in Waterloo Region works out to $19.95 an hour, which is up 16 per cent year-over-year.

The region says that it is the only municipal government which provides a living wage to all full-time, part-time, and contract staff.

Read more: New emergency homeless shelter for men coming to downtown Kitchener

“We are proud to add our name to the list of many local organizations and companies certified as living wage employers,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“It is important that the region continues to reflect community values, as well as attract and support the staff and contractors that serve residents every day.”

