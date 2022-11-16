Waterloo Region certified as a living wage employer

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says it has been certified as a living wage employer by the Ontario Living Wage Network, becoming the largest municipality in Ontario to do so.

According to the organization’s website, “the living wage reflects what people need to earn to cover the actual costs of living in their community.“

The Ontario Living Wage Network says that a living wage in Waterloo Region works out to $19.95 an hour, which is up 16 per cent year-over-year.

The region says that it is the only municipal government which provides a living wage to all full-time, part-time, and contract staff.

“We are proud to add our name to the list of many local organizations and companies certified as living wage employers,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“It is important that the region continues to reflect community values, as well as attract and support the staff and contractors that serve residents every day.”