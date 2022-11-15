Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

With snow on the way, winter weather travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 12:59 pm
Kitchener snowfall View image in full screen
Duke Street in Kitchener following a winter storm in January 2022. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The agency says that a low-pressure system is approaching southern Ontario, which could see some places get as much as 10 cm of snow.

Read more: ‘Nobody is over it’: Mudslide survivor reflects on 1-year anniversary of B.C. flood disaster

The Waterloo Region-Guelph area is expected to see close to five centimetres beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Trending Now

Environment Canada warns that the heavy snowfall could cause some issues with visibility.

Read more: Storm Nicole topples cherished P.E.I. sandstone arch damaged by Fiona

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the advisory said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsCambridge newswinter weather travel advisoryEnviroment CanadaGuelph snowWaterloo snowKitchener snowKitchener weather warningCambridge snowGuelph weather warningWaterloo weather warningCambridge weather warning
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers