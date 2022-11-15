With snow on the way, winter weather travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

See more sharing options

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The agency says that a low-pressure system is approaching southern Ontario, which could see some places get as much as 10 cm of snow.

The Waterloo Region-Guelph area is expected to see close to five centimetres beginning Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada warns that the heavy snowfall could cause some issues with visibility.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the advisory said.

“Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”