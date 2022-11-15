No damage reported after small earthquake shakes greater Montreal area

Earthquakes Canada says a small earthquake was “strongly felt” on Monday night by residents of the Montreal area.
The federal agency says the 3.5 magnitude quake was recorded at 9:23 p.m.
The epicentre was about 26 kilometres north of Montreal, near the Terrebonne, Que., area.
There was no damage reported, although many residents near the epicentre felt a shake.
Earthquakes Canada says quakes between 3.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause damage.
The United States Geological Survey also recorded the earthquake, which it registered as 3.0 in magnitude.
