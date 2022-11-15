Menu

Canada

No damage reported after small earthquake shakes greater Montreal area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 11:24 am
A map showing where the minor earthquake took place late Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
A map showing where the minor earthquake took place late Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Earthquakes Canada

Earthquakes Canada says a small earthquake was “strongly felt” on Monday night by residents of the Montreal area.

The federal agency says the 3.5 magnitude quake was recorded at 9:23 p.m.

The epicentre was about 26 kilometres north of Montreal, near the Terrebonne, Que., area.

Read more: Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rocks southern Quebec, no reports of damage

There was no damage reported, although many residents near the epicentre felt a shake.

Earthquakes Canada says quakes between 3.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause damage.

The United States Geological Survey also recorded the earthquake, which it registered as 3.0 in magnitude.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

