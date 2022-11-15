No damage reported after small earthquake shakes greater Montreal area

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Earthquakes Canada says a small earthquake was “strongly felt” on Monday night by residents of the Montreal area.

The federal agency says the 3.5 magnitude quake was recorded at 9:23 p.m.

The epicentre was about 26 kilometres north of Montreal, near the Terrebonne, Que., area.

There was no damage reported, although many residents near the epicentre felt a shake.

Earthquakes Canada says quakes between 3.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause damage.

The United States Geological Survey also recorded the earthquake, which it registered as 3.0 in magnitude.

Story continues below advertisement